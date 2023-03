Trend: Blue Plate Special By Kelli Bozeman -

‘Grandmillennials” are edging out grandmothers when it comes to a passion for traditional design elements, but we’ve always believed that classic blue and white plates are for anyone and everyone. The resurgence in interest, though, means that more and more dinnerware designers are making room on the table for this pretty palette. Make the look your own by mixing and matching a few of these locally found favorites.