More ways to help Hurricane Ida victims

No stranger to natural disasters, Louisiana knows how how put itself back together again a fire or flood—or in this case, Hurricane Ida, whose heavy winds tore through significant portions of Baton Rouge and its neighbors last week, leaving thousands of people in need of power and basic supplies. Lucky for us, local organizations began banding together almost immediately to take on the challenge of distributing donations, raising funds and even housing family members in the wake of the storm.

To see what our city is getting up to, check out some of these organizations and businesses below:

Sweet Baton Rouge

After the floods of 2016, the Baton Rouge-owned Southern Football T-shirts company created its “Cajun Navy” t-shirts as a fundraising effort toward rebuilding homes and families devastated by water damage. The shirts—sold by local boutique Sweet Baton Rouge—helped raise $50,000 for the Greater Baton Rouge Food bank and were soon followed by other disaster relief efforts in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Now, in the wake of Ida, all proceeds from any “Cajun Navy” t-shirt or the new “Louisiana Strong” t-shirt will likewise be donated to hurricane relief funds through the food bank. Just allow 2-3 weeks for delivery (thanks, power outages and transit delays!), and stay tuned with updates from Sweet Baton Rouge on fundraising progress.

Capital Area United Way

This nonprofit has been raising funds to increase income stability, education and healthy living since 1925—needless to say, hurricanes aren’t getting in its way anytime soon. Between August 27 and September 3, the organization’s 211 service had already attended to 2,500 calls throughout its 10-parish service area in response to the impacts of Hurricane Ida, with CAUW still accepting financial donations to support the recovery of Louisiana residents, particularly the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population. To make an online donation, visit cauw.org/idarelief.

The Atlas Foundation

The Atlas Foundation prides itself on promoting dialogue and conversation through even the toughest philosophical questions of faith, but when it comes to Hurricane Ida relief, there was only ever one answer. Through the Embrace Relief Foundation, which collaborates with humanitarians and disaster relief aid workers around the world, Atlas is accepting donations at donation.embracerelief.org/hurricane-ida-disaster-relief.

More ways to help:

• The Baton Rouge Area Foundation is also raising money through its Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, which assists other organizations providing food, water, medicines and shelter to those in need across South Louisiana.

• The Foot Above Foundation, featured in an earlier [email protected] e-newsletter, is still collecting donations at CounterspaceBR to be distributed to people in need.

• Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is collecting donations for its Team Member Relief Fund as a way to directly assist its team members and their families.

• Food and distributions from The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are in especially high demand following Hurricane Ida—donate funds or food items by checking out the various ways the organization can use your help.

• The MidCity Makers Market at Circa 1857 is working with Houma-based Helio Foundation for a collection drive benefitting Pointe-aux-Chênes in Terrebonne Parish, which is in especially dire need of water, batteries and storage containers. Donations can be dropped off at a special event with live music, food and local makers at 1857 Government Street this Saturday, September 11, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m., with an additional drop-off point at Red Stick Reads through tomorrow, September 10. Once you drop off your donation, you’ll be given a ticket with a number on it—at the end of the day Friday, MidCity Makers will draw numbers for a chance to win artwork donated by their artists.

• Each ASL ILY hand pendant packaged by Mimosa Handcrafted represents $25 in food, water and basic necessities donated to affected families in South Louisiana, especially Houma and Thibodaux. The brand is also donating 1% of all purchases made through their site to Helio Foundation.