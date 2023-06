On the Fly: A stylist’s tips for packing in a carry-on | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

Stylist Grayson Mann Wills of Styled by Gray has mastered the art of packing light. And for someone in fashion, that’s saying a lot. According to her, everything you need for a weeks-long trip can fit in just a carry-on. Cue shock and awe. Below are her insights, plus the essentials that make packing minimally look easy, breezy and beautiful.