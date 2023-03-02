Cover image by Collin Richie

Our March cover story celebrates the homegrown and handpicked

The Red Stick Farmers Market has come a long way since it launched nearly 30 years ago in a downtown parking lot. Now, more than 50 farmers, ranchers, fishers and artisans count themselves members of the organization, providing goods multiple times a week to Baton Rougeans looking for a taste of the good life.

In our March cover story, we chat with growers at three local farms, digging into fresh fields of greens and dishing out helpful–and healthful–advice.

To read the full story, follow the link here.

