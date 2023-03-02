Celebrate Women’s History Month with a local film about African American women in science By Bella Dardano -

Enjoy an evening of female empowerment next Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m., at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library for a screening of the locally filmed documentary Who Said You Can’t: African American Women in Science.

The film tells the stories of eight African American women in science and engineering dedicated to empowering and ushering in a new wave of likeminded females. Who Said You Can’t: African American Women in Science details the struggles these women faced in their male-dominated field as the only women and women of color, and demonstrates their passion for changing the landscape of science, technology, engineering and math while offering hope to the next generation. Gisele Haralson, founder of Follow Dreams Productions, produced and directed the documentary in collaboration with co-producer Rachel Kadushin.

The screening is free and open to the public. View the trailer here (and be sure to keep an eye out for women inRegister has featured in our pages, including NASA engineer K. Renee Horton).