What to do this weekend: Father’s Day Charity Pond & Garden Tour | By inRegister Staff -

There’s no better place to be this time of year than in the garden. And this Father’s Day, Charbel and Ruth Harb are inviting guests into their backyard oasis for the annual Charity Pond & Garden Tour.

The 18th installment of this event, the tour will be held this Sunday, June 18, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Benefitting Redstick C.A.R.E.S. and its food pantry, the tour gives attendees the chance to experience the private garden’s more than 300 tropical plants, as well as its working waterfall and koi fish pond.

The tour will also feature an art exhibit by Charbel Harb throughout the garden. The Baton Rouge artist is the retired owner of Harb’s Oasis, and his art emulates the vibrant colors and hues of his garden. There will also be food and drinks available for purchase from on-site vendors.

Donations of $5 and/or shelf-stable pantry items will take the place of typical admission fees.

Secure a tour for you and your family by pre-registering here.