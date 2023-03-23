Louisiana is celebrating its Vietnam War heroes next week By Christina Leo -

Next week, Louisiana is set to honor its Vietnam War veterans in a big way. On Wednesday, March 29, Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, and the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs will welcome all Vietnam veterans, their families, and supporters to the Raising Cane’s River Center for a special Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration event.

In the 50 years since the Vietnam War ended, many of the 85,000 Vietnam-era veterans from our state never received the homecoming they deserved. But now, Louisiana is making sure that its vets know just how much they are appreciated. The event will feature an exhibit of Vietnam memorabilia and resource booths for attendees to browse, as well as a chance for veterans to share their personal oral history with staff from LSU’s T. Harry Williams Center.

The commemoration will also include a presentation of a commemorative challenge coin to all Vietnam veterans, as well as a special recognition of service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. And what’s a celebration without music? Guests will be able to enjoy live, 1960s tunes before and after the ceremony.

Whether paying respects or joining in on the fun, Baton Rouge is stepping up to honor the brave men and women who answered the call of duty and sacrificed so much for their country. For more information or to register for the free event, visit the Eventbrite page here.