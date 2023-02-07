Bring your lovebird to the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s candlelight concert this weekend By Sally Grace Cagle -

If you’re still searching for Valentine’s Day plans, then Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert led by real-life couple Rachel and Nicholas Ciraldo might fit the musical bill. The Ciraldos are both solo artists, but together they make up Duo Cintemani, a world-renowned pairing that has been performing for more than 20 years, with Rachel playing the flute and Nicholas playing the guitar. This February 13 and 14 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., they will perform “Love Letters: A Valentine’s Candlelight Concert” in the black box studio at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. Tickets are $30 to $50, with only 75 available per concert.

Bring cash and arrive early for pre-concert drinks on the rooftop terrace while enjoying a romantic view of the Mississippi River Bridge and Baton Rouge skyline. The studio doors will open 30 minutes before showtime.

Find more information and purchase tickets here.