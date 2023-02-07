Bring your lovebird to the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s candlelight concert this weekend
If you’re still searching for Valentine’s Day plans, then Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert led by real-life couple Rachel and Nicholas Ciraldo might fit the musical bill. The Ciraldos are both solo artists, but together they make up Duo Cintemani, a world-renowned pairing that has been performing for more than 20 years, with Rachel playing the flute and Nicholas playing the guitar. This February 13 and 14 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., they will perform “Love Letters: A Valentine’s Candlelight Concert” in the black box studio at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. Tickets are $30 to $50, with only 75 available per concert.
Bring cash and arrive early for pre-concert drinks on the rooftop terrace while enjoying a romantic view of the Mississippi River Bridge and Baton Rouge skyline. The studio doors will open 30 minutes before showtime.
Find more information and purchase tickets here.