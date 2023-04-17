This pilates series at Perkins Rowe is a breath of fresh air | By Bella Dardano -

Enjoy the spring weather and take your workout outside this week with Sunset Pilates on The Green at Perkins Rowe. Hosted in collaboration with Evolve Studio, this new pilates series offers a relaxing way to burn off that mid-week steam, stretch out, and watch the sunset. All you need is a water bottle, a yoga mat, and maybe a friend.

Sunset Pilates will take place at Perkins Rowe on The Green next to Anthropologie at 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday through April 26. Classes are free to attend, but you must register online in advance. For more information, visit the Perkins Rowe website.