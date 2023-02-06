Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball

By
-

The Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball was held on February 4 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

RELATED STORIES

How Baton Rouge’s Flower Fest...

Amy Vandiver planned the first festival in just 45 days, working with her Clover Creative Agency

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale...

The Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale held its annual Mardi Gras ball on January 28 at The Crowne

TRENDING STORIES