Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball By Christina Leo - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball was held on February 4 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. RELATED STORIES How Baton Rouge’s Flower Fest... Amy Vandiver planned the first festival in just 45 days, working with her Clover Creative Agency Krewe Mystique de la Capitale... The Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale held its annual Mardi Gras ball on January 28 at The Crowne TRENDING STORIESFeaturesTie One On: The story behind Fig & Dove’s… Colleen Waguespack, owner of décor business Fig & Dove, has…FeaturesGiving Back: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Founded in the 1970s, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren has long been…