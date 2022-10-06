Celebrate Halloween with these festive events around Baton Rouge

The scariest season of all is upon us, and events full of frights and fall fun are taking over the Capital City. We’ve rounded up a few favorites for every age range, from ghoulish galas to haunted hikes. Click on the event titles for more details.

Corn Maze at Burden | October 8, 15, 22 and 29

Get in the fall spirit throughout October during this annual event at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. A $15 ticket gets you two hours of festive fun, including a corn maze, hayrides, satsuma picking, a petting zoo and a wealth of other crafts and activities. Looking for a spookier experience? Check out the night maze and bonfire from 6 to 9 p.m. on October 29. Don’t forget your flashlight!

Baton Rouge Astronomical Society’s Spooky Spectrum event | October 8 | 6 to 10 p.m.

Discover the dark side of science at the Highland Road Park Observatory. This free event includes spooky games, a marshmallow roast and science demonstrations to inspire and leave you wondering what’s really out there.

Boo at the Bookshop | October 16 | 12 to 2 p.m.

Every haunted mansion needs an equally haunted library. Browse the shelves of Red Stick Reads and enjoy some not-so-scary, family-friendly activities.

A Merry Not Scary Halloween | October 21 | 6 to 8 p.m.

If you want to enjoy Halloween without all the spookiness, this free event at the West Baton Rouge Museum is for you. Bring your kids and enjoy crafts, party games, trick-or-treating and a magic show by Chris Miller.

Trick + Treat: Art Unleashed | October 21 | 5 to 8 p.m.

Make sure Fido gets in on the Halloween fun with this collaboration between BREC Dog Parks and BREC Art at City-Brooks Community Park. This free event is dog-friendly and kid-friendly and includes a dog costume contest, live music, dog adoptions, local creator pop-ups, games, food and more.

Boo at the Zoo | October 22, 23, 29 and 30 | 9:30 a.m to 4 p.m.

Get a bonus with the cost of a regular ticket at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo during the last two weekends of October. Kids are invited to get dressed up in their costumes and enjoy photo ops and other themed activities and presentations. The animals get a special treat, too, with themed enrichments throughout the day.

Knock Knock Boo’s There | October 27 | 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged for this “monster-ous” Halloween event at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum. Activities will include pumpkin decorating, an animal costume contest and a magic potion demonstration, along with trick-or-treating in all of the museum’s learning zones. Registration is required.

Spirits of Louisiana | October 27 | 6:30 p.m.

Sip and sample a different kind of spirit this Halloween season at this annual event at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol. Tickets are available here and include cocktails made with spirits from local distilleries, food by Heirloom Cuisine and a 3D viewing of “Ghost of the Castle.” Proceeds from this event go toward educational and traveling exhibit funding at the Old State Capitol, so you can make a difference while having fun.

Fifolet Halloween Ball | October 28 | 8 p.m.

Celebrate the fantastical, strange and shocking at this 10/31 Consortium’s “Fifolet’s Believe It or Not”-themed ball at the Lod Cook Alumni Center. Put your creativity on display with costume and table decorating contests while enjoying live music by Petty Betty and catering by Unique Cuisine.

Swamp Haunted Hikes | October 28 | 6 to 9 p.m.

This hike through BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center was designed specifically with younger children in mind. Traverse your way down the trail, learning fun facts about creepy critters and collecting “treasures” from characters along the way. The hike finishes with carnival games and a spooky storytime–a cozy ending to a spine-tingling journey.

Fifolet Halloween Parade | October 29 | 4 p.m.

If there’s one thing we’re going to do in Louisiana, it’s have a parade. Catch candy, not beads, as 10/31 Consortium’s “Fifolet’s Believe It or Not”-themed floats wind through downtown Baton Rouge. Make sure to wear your costume and bring some nonperishable food donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, whose volunteers will be leading the parade.

Haints, Haunts and Halloween | October 30 | 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Head to the LSU Rural Life Museum for a chance to turn back time and experience an old-fashioned county fair. Trick-or-treating, storytelling, cake walks and games make this a safe and fun event for the whole family.