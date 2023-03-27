Baton Rouge Symphony Great Performers in Concert Pre-Concert Gala

By
-

The Baton Rouge Symphony hosted its pre-concert gala for the Great Performers in Concert on March 25 at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

RELATED STORIES

Louisiana is celebrating its Vietnam...

Celebrate statewide heroes at this commemorative event honoring the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam

The Baton Rouge Concert Band’s...

This local group of musicians is taking on European tunes for its upcoming Spring

TRENDING STORIES