Two popular gardening events are back this weekend

Here in Louisiana, we’ve still got some time before the chill of winter makes its belated appearance, though we can’t really complain—more outdoor living for us! So we’re looking forward to two of south Louisiana’s most popular gardening events, both happening this weekend.

The 33rd Southern Garden Symposium will take place this Friday and Saturday, October 14 and 15, in St. Francisville, featuring experts like former White House florist Laura Dowling sharing their tips for fall gardening and plant prep for the coming year. Guests can gain new expertise against the background of various venues like the Afton Villa Gardens, Oakley House, Grace Church, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Rosedown Plantation and other historic settings around town.

“This year’s symposium is leaning toward landscape design, floral design and interior design, with a focus on nature and bringing the outside in,” says David Parker, chair of the 2022 Southern Garden Symposium. “We’re trying to cover all the bases of landscape horticulture and design and how they combine in our lives.”

Also happening this weekend is LSU Hilltop Arboretum’s 39th PlantFest. This garden sale offers a unique selection of fall plants you probably won’t find at your local nursery.

“Guests can expect over 5,000 plants representing 600 different species,” said Maribeth Kniffin, director of the Hilltop Arboretum. “There will be everything from trees, shrubs, perennials, ferns, edibles, camellias, ornamental grasses and more.”

Kniffin encourages all guests to become Friends of the Hilltop Arboretum members to support the Hilltop Arboretum, gain access to national gardens and receive a discount at Plantfest.

To register for the Southern Garden Symposium, check out its website. And visit LSU Hilltop Arboretum’s website to learn more about Plantfest activities.