What to do this week: Final performance of Coppélia by the Baton Rouge Youth Ballet

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet is concluding its summer tour with a final performance of Coppélia tomorrow, June 9, at 9:30 am at the Carver Branch Library. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy the comedic production that tells a story of young love and a toy shop that comes to life while supporting the aspiring young talent in our city. Although it’s free for the whole family, the venue requests that attendees call ahead to reserve seating.

For more information on the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet and the final performance of the summer tour, visit batonrougeballet.org.