Epicurean Society’s Fête Rouge Award Dinner

|
By
-

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosted its annual Fête Rouge Award Dinner on June 15 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

RELATED STORIES

What to do this weekend:...

The 18th annual event will be held on Father's Day, June 18 from 9 am til 3 pm in the private

What to do this week:...

The Baton Rouge Youth Ballet is concluding their summer tour with a final performance of Coppélia

TRENDING STORIES