Epicurean Society’s Fête Rouge Award Dinner June 19, 2023 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosted its annual Fête Rouge Award Dinner on June 15 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. RELATED STORIES What to do this weekend:... The 18th annual event will be held on Father's Day, June 18 from 9 am til 3 pm in the private What to do this week:... The Baton Rouge Youth Ballet is concluding their summer tour with a final performance of Coppélia TRENDING STORIESHomesThe LSU Lakes home of Jaime Glas shines as brightly… Beige? No way. The home of the Queen of Sparkles…StyleKim Mulkey’s head-turning fashion choices are… LSU womens basketball head coach Kim Mulkey shows that sequins…