Dino Day returns to LASM this Saturday

Dino Day comes roaring back at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum this Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Besides participating in hands-on activities and watching an immersive, dinosaur-themed show at the planetarium, you can meet paleontologist Mason Kirkland and his friend “Jason”—the 66-million-year-old Triceratops skull fossil.

Regular admission also includes opportunities to participate in BASF’s Kids’ Lab chemistry workshops and access to permanent exhibits. For more information on the event, go to LASM.org.