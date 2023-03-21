The Baton Rouge Concert Band’s next show takes a grand tour through Europe By Sally Grace Cagle -

The Baton Rouge Concert Band will take listeners through the bonny green hills across the Atlantic for its spring concert, “A Musical Passport through Europe and the British Isles,” this Sunday, March 26. The band promises jigs, marches, folk songs and more starting at 5 p.m. in the plaza at the Main Library at Goodwood. “From Norway and Belgium through the Balkans and Germany into France and on to the British Isles,” wrote the band in its official announcement, “your feet will be tapping and your heart will be singing.”

Purchase tickets here, and be sure to bring a lawn chair.

