Create a clay flowerpot at The Royal Standard this Thursday | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Spend your afternoon crafting a homemade flowerpot at The Royal Standard this Thursday, May 18. Annette Stelly with Iron Orchid Designs will teach the workshop, which aims to teach attendees to use paper clay, molds, stamps and chalk paint.

“Guests can expect a relaxed, fun atmosphere where they’ll receive inspiration and ideas to create a one-of-a-kind project,” Stelly says.

Workshop spots are limited. You can reserve your spot here.