Watch a renowned Canadian conductor bring his star power to the BRSO

This Thursday, January 26, take a night off to enjoy some classical music and watch Canadian maestro Adam Johnson perform Berlioz’s composition “Symphonie Fantastique” with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. Throughout Johnson’s career, he has been lauded for his strong podium presence, collaborating on award-winning pieces with renowned musicians, conducting concerts with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, and becoming proficient in several genres and styles. The program will also include Offenbach’s “Orpheus in the Underworld,” Fauré’s “Pavane,” and Ravel’s “Schéhérazade” with mezzo-soprano Hailey McAvoy.

The performance will take place at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Ticket information and more details can be found at the Baton Rouge Symphony website.