Let the good times roll at the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival this weekend By Bella Dardano -

Mardi Gras is a time for celebration, relaxation and good company. For some, that might look like going to a parade or hosting a crawfish boil. For others, that might mean relaxing in a lawn chair and reveling in the spirit with family and friends at the 10th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival.

Hosted by the Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation, the festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, at North Boulevard Town Square. The lineup includes live music, food, a vendor’s market and lawn seating. Two nights before the festival, get a preview of the musical talent along with a buffet and drinks at a pre-party on Thursday, February 16, from 8 p.m. to midnight at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room.

The Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival is free to attend, with VIP packages available for purchase, and the pre-party will require a $30 ticket. For more information and tickets, visit the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival website.