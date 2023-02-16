A new downtown festival celebrates Baton Rouge’s culture this weekend By Christina Leo -

Okay, so the biggest festival of the year might be happening today (throw me something, mister!), but for Baton Rouge, the party won’t end there. This Saturday, February 25, downtown Baton Rouge will play host to the first-ever 225 Fest, a celebration of our city’s culture and history through an afternoon of food trucks, live performances, an art walk, paneled discussions, kids’ stations, and more. With the event also aligning with the 50th anniversary of the advent of hip-hop, expect to hear some major throwbacks, too.

Held between North 4th Street & the Capitol Park Museum, the festival will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information, visit 225fest.com and check out an article about its origins from our sister magazine 225.