What we’re making for a Father’s Day barbecue

Dads and grilling. They just go hand in hand. And with a sunny Father’s Day weekend ahead, there’s no better way to celebrate than a backyard barbecue with the family.

inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard has recipes for everything from apple cider brown butter honey-kissed wings to her homemade BBQ sauce (which also makes for an easy Father’s Day gift). Keep reading for five of our favorite barbecue recipes perfect for this weekend and beyond.

Kickin’ Chicken Kabobs Ingredients: 8 bamboo skewers

2 medium onions, cut into 1-in. pieces

12 oz. shrimp, peeled and deveined

14 oz. sausage, sliced thick

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed

2 cup diced bell pepper, cut into 1-in. pieces

2 cups cherry tomatoes

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning Preheat grill to high heat. Soak bamboo skewers in cold water for a few minutes to prevent burning (or use metal skewers). On each skewer, thread a piece of onion, shrimp, bell pepper, sausage, tomato and chicken. Repeat threading and ending with a piece of onion or bell pepper. Sprinkle with Creole seasoning. Grill for 5 to 6 minutes on each side or until vegetables begin to soften, shrimp are no longer pink, and chicken is cooked through. Serve with a scoop of Cajun rice. Makes 4-6 servings

Homemade BBQ Sauce Anytime I prepare this “secret sauce,” I whip up an extra jar for gifting. Frisbee champ at your family picnic? You won some sauce! Award-winning potluck contribution at church? You know it, some sauce for you, too. 1 (15-oz.) can tomato sauce

1 ⁄2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 ⁄3 cup honey

1 ⁄4 cup tomato paste

1 ⁄4 cup molasses

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. Liquid Smoke

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 ⁄2 tsp. black pepper

1 ⁄2 tsp. onion powder

1 ⁄2 tsp. salt Whisk all ingredients together in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly. Use sauce immediately, or refrigerate in a Mason jar, covered, for up to 1 week.

BBQ Deviled Eggs In our home, we call these deviled eggs a match made in marriage heaven. My husband whips up the barbecued chicken, and I sneak in and steal some for these BBQ Deviled Eggs. 6 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled

1 ⁄4 cup mayonnaise

1 1 ⁄2 Tbsp. sweet relish

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 cup finely chopped barbecued chicken

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 1 ⁄2 Tbsp. barbecue rub

2 Tbsp. chopped green onions Halve eggs lengthwise. Remove yolks, and set whites aside. Place yolks in a small bowl; mash with a fork. Stir in mayonnaise, relish, Dijon mustard, chicken, salt and pepper. Mix well. Spoon mixture back into egg white cavities, or use a piping bag to pipe mixture more neatly. Lightly sprinkle with barbecue rub, and top with green onions. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 4 hours, until ready to serve. Makes 6 servings.

Apple Cider Brown Butter Honey-Kissed Wings Quick and easy, these wings pack a punch that is sweet, saucy and a bit tangy, too! 1 ⁄4 cup butter

1 ⁄4 cup honey

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 lbs. chicken wings

1 1 ⁄2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 1 ⁄2 tsp. salt

1 ⁄2 tsp. black pepper For honey sauce, cook butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until brown bits begin to form. Transfer to a small bowl, and cool for 5 minutes. Cook honey and vinegar in a saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring often, for about 2 minutes. Whisk in browned butter. For wings, preheat grill to medium-high. Toss wings in a large bowl with olive oil. Add salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Grill wings, covered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until skin is crisp and wings are done, turning occasionally. Using a basting brush, generously brush with honey sauce. Makes 6 servings.