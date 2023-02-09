Steal your valentine’s heart with this swoon-worthy dinner at home By inRegister Staff -

Valentine’s Day is almost here, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend a lot of money on expensive gifts or dramatic declarations. More often than not, a simple gesture and quality time spent together can make for a memorable way to show your love—especially if food is involved.

In these recipes from food columnist Aimee Broussard, a Simple Seafood Pasta takes center stage as a surefire dish for any celebration, with rich Dulce de Leche Brownies ready to stick the landing on a quiet evening spent at home. With only a bit of elbow grease and minimal time at the stovetop or oven, a fine dining experience is yours for the taking.

SIMPLE SEAFOOD PASTA 1 lb. linguine

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 ⁄2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 ⁄4 cup dry white wine

1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 ⁄2 lb. black mussels, scrubbed and cleaned

1 ⁄4 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add linguine to boiling water and cook until al dente. Add olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add garlic and red pepper flakes, and cook just until garlic is golden (less than 1 minute) and fragrant while stirring. Carefully add wine and tomatoes; bring to a simmer and allow sauce to cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add shrimp and mussels to sauce, cover, and cook for about 3 to 5 minutes, just until mussels begin to open and shrimp turns pink. Give sauce another stir, then add cooked linguine and basil to pan. Toss. Garnish with an additional sprig of basil. Makes 4 servings.