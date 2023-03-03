Experience: Pour It On By Sally Grace Cagle -

Sip 225

Whether the party’s happening in the park, parking lot or backyard, a growing number of mobile beverage services aims to serve guests in style. Sip 225’s retro trailer (pictured above) offers a range of refreshments from cocktails to cold brew; from lemonade to Champagne. Keep it simple and straightforward with their three-tap cart, or let them assist you in creating signature cocktails. Pricing is customized for each client.

sip-225.com

The Tippy Tap

Bring Europe to your next event with The Tippy Tap’s Italian beverage vehicle. This fully customizable vintage truck has six taps so you can create any drink combination your heart desires. The white tile background, red wheels and golden taps are just a few of the things that make this cart so unique. South Louisiana native Alicia Wallace originally started Tippy Tap in Atlanta and recently expanded the business back to her Louisiana roots.

tippytap.co

Sips to Soirees

The Speakeasy cart from Sips to Soirees screams Great Gatsby. It’s inspired by the original speakeasies from the 1920s, mimicking an antique car. This bar cart is one of six unique options that the company offers, and bar rentals include a professional bartender and any drink-related products—no bootleggers necessary. Nonalcoholic beverages and a tap bar service are also available.

sips2soirees.com

Typsy Gypsy

The Typsy Gypsy mobile bar began its life as a 1983 horse trailer before its conversion to a free-rein fun station. The company offers the full bar experience with a choice of beer, wine, cocktails, Champagne and nonalcoholic drinks. Packages include everything from setup and teardown to garnishes and a personalized menu. Add a greenery backdrop for photos, or serve specialty cocktails for even more personalization.

facebook.com/typsygypsy225

