Sweet treats and drinks to make and share this Fourth of July | By inRegister Staff -

Don’t arrive to the party empty handed this Fourth of July. We rounded up a few of our favorite sweet recipes from Aimee Broussard. From sangria to cheesecake, there’s something for everyone, with a few extra-patriotic options for those who like to lean into a theme.

Bite-sized mini cheesecakes Prep Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 1½ hours

Ingredients: 24 vanilla wafer cookies

1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

½ cup sugar

1 egg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup fruit preserves

Whipped cream topping, store-bought or homemade

Desired fruit for topping Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 24 mini muffin cups with paper liners. Place 1 vanilla wafer cookie in the bottom of each muffin well. With an electric mixer on medium-high, or in the bowl of a stand mixer, beat cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla extract for about 2 minutes or until mixture is light and fluffy. Spoon evenly into muffin cups (about 2 ⁄ 3 full). Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from muffin tin to a wire rack to cool completely. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours before serving. Just before serving, top each cheesecake with about 1 tsp. fruit preserves, a swirl of whipped cream, and desired fruit. Garnish with mint and sprinkle a bit of powdered sugar, if desired. Makes 24 mini cheesecakes.

Patriotic Porch Sangria Prep Time: 1 hour

Ingredients: 1 (750-ml) bottle dry white wine

1 cup white grape juice

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 lb. fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

1 (750-ml) bottle Champagne

3 to 4 Granny Smith apples, thinly sliced (pears would be delicious, too) Stir together white wine, grape juice, blueberries and strawberries in a large pitcher. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours so flavors can meld. (Note: the longer the mixture sits, the more red it will become.) When ready to serve, stir in Champagne, apples and ice. Serve immediately. TIP: Cut apple slices with a star-shaped cookie cutter (or you could freehand) and immediately add to sangria to prevent browning. Makes 8 servings.

Sweet Peach Pound Cake 1 cup plus 2 Tbsp. butter, divided

2¼ cups sugar, divided

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

2½ cups fresh peaches, peeled and chopped Grease a Bundt pan (or 10-in. tube pan) with 2 Tbsp. butter. Sprinkle pan with ¼ cup sugar. Cream remaining 1 cup butter, gradually adding remaining 2 cups sugar until well beaten. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla. In a medium bowl, combine 2¾ cups flour, baking powder and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture, beating until well blended. Dredge peaches with remaining ¼ cup flour. Fold peaches into batter. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake at 325 degrees for about 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow cake to cool in pan before inverting onto a plate or cake stand. Makes 8 servings.