Shop Quiz! with honey brand Basic Bee

My family had a very large beehive move into the ceiling of our deck at our old home. So, we decided to try our hand at beekeeping. By 2016 we had more honey than we could handle, and that is when Basic Bee started. I started with a partner, and White Light Night 2016 was our first time trying to sell to the public. At the time we made beauty products and cocktail cubes. By 2018, it was just me, and I decided to streamline the business down to just food items. We had the Bourbon Honey and the Cocktail Cubes, but it was time to expand the line.
2. What sets Basic Bee apart?
My unique uses of honey to make our cocktail cubes and special flavors set us apart.
In Baton Rouge, it is without a doubt our Bourbon Honey. We really love our bourbon in Baton Rouge!
I am developing a couple of new flavors, but also trying some different packaging. There may be some on-the-go options in the works as well.
One thing customers should know is that more than 90% of the small businesses I work with are female owned. It’s all women supporting women and I love it.
