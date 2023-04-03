You knead to try this Quick & Easy Homemade Pizza Dough | By inRegister Staff -

Everyone loves a meal that can easily be put together at the end of the day with little to no prep work. This Quick & Easy Homemade Pizza Dough from inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard uses only six ingredients to create a simple, thinner dough that doesn’t require a lot of rise time. Add your own fresh toppings and take your midweek pizza game to the next level.