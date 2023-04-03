You knead to try this Quick & Easy Homemade Pizza Dough
Everyone loves a meal that can easily be put together at the end of the day with little to no prep work. This Quick & Easy Homemade Pizza Dough from inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard uses only six ingredients to create a simple, thinner dough that doesn’t require a lot of rise time. Add your own fresh toppings and take your midweek pizza game to the next level.
Quick & Easy Homemade Pizza Dough
Ingredients:
1 cup warm water (105 degrees)
1 Tbsp. active dry yeast
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. olive oil + more for brushing
2 to 2.5 cups bread flour
1 tsp. salt
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Combine warm water, yeast and sugar in a large mixing bowl; stir to combine. Let mixture rest for 5 minutes or until it is frothy and bubbles begin to form. Gently stir in 1 Tbsp. olive oil.
Add 2 cups flour and salt and, with a spatula, mix until a ball begins to form. Add more flour as needed to form a dough ball. Dough will be sticky.
Transfer to a floured surface, and with floured hands knead into a smooth dough. Roll dough into desired shape and transfer to baking pan of choice.
Optional: If you have additional time, you can place the dough ball into a bowl and cover with a damp tea towel to allow the dough to continue to rise for a fluffier crust.