Roll out the red with these recipes ideal for an Oscars viewing party By inRegister Staff -

More often than not, the key to a good party lies in its food, and no Oscars viewing party is complete without its best-supporting snacks. Impress your guests and steal the show at your Oscars party with these recipes from inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard showcasing red ingredients that make a colorful accompaniment to the world’s most famous carpet. So roll out your red tablecloth, set up that gold décor, and prepare for a night of celebrating film with delicious handheld snacks and drinks that pair sweet and savory flavors with fresh ingredients.

Shrimp Tartlets 1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. seafood seasoning

1 ⁄ 8 tsp. lemon juice

2 pkgs. frozen miniature phyllo tart shells

1/2 cup seafood cocktail sauce

30 cooked shrimp (peeled and deveined), tails removed

For garnish: green onions, chopped In a medium bowl, beat together cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, seafood seasoning and lemon juice. Place tart shells on a serving plate or cake stand. Fill each shell with cream cheese mixture; top with cocktail sauce and shrimp. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Garnish with green onions, if desired. Makes 2½ dozen tartlets.

Roasted Red Pepper Pimento Cheese 1 large red bell pepper, halved, seeded, membrane removed

Olive oil

Sea salt to taste

1 (8-oz.) pkg. white cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 tsp. Creole seasoning

1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp. garlic powder Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Place pepper halves on a baking sheet, brush with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt. Roast until skin is blistered, about 15 minutes. When cool enough to handle, remove peels, chop, and place in a small bowl. Set aside. Stir together all remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Fold in chopped roasted red peppers. Cover and store in refrigerator. Garnish with fresh parsley, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

Crawfish Dip Stuffed Sweet Peppers Ingredients:

10 to 12 tri-color sweet peppers

1 lb. crawfish

10 oz. whipped cream cheese (or regular cream cheese, softened)

1 Tbsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste Rinse peppers and cut in half lengthwise, removing seeds. Use a paper towel and pat crawfish meat dry. Do not skip this step as your dip will be too runny otherwise. Depending on size of crawfish, you may want to also chop. Beat cream cheese until fluffy and stir in crawfish and remaining ingredients. Stuff pepper halves with crawfish dip. Sprinkle with additional Cajun seasoning. Serve immediately or cover and chill until ready to serve. Makes about 20 appetizers.

Bite-Sized Mini Cheesecakes Prep Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 1½ hours

Ingredients: 24 vanilla wafer cookies

1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

½ cup sugar

1 egg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup fruit preserves

Whipped cream topping, store-bought or homemade

Desired fruit for topping Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 24 mini muffin cups with paper liners. Place 1 vanilla wafer cookie in the bottom of each muffin well. With an electric mixer on medium-high, or in the bowl of a stand mixer, beat cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla extract for about 2 minutes or until mixture is light and fluffy. Spoon evenly into muffin cups (about 2 ⁄ 3 full). Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from muffin tin to a wire rack to cool completely. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours before serving. Just before serving, top each cheesecake with about 1 tsp. fruit preserves, a swirl of whipped cream, and desired fruit. Garnish with mint and sprinkle a bit of powdered sugar, if desired. Makes 24 mini cheesecakes.