Celebrate Fat Tuesday with these Mardi Gras-themed drinks around town By Olivia Deffes -

Mardi Gras is finally here, and while you’ve likely already noticed Carnival-themed dishes around Baton Rouge, there’s also no shortage of seasonal beverages to enjoy, too. From cinnamon-flavored coffees to parade-themed liquors, there are plenty of Mardi Gras drinks to sample at any time of the day.

Whether you need a drink before you hop on a float or want to get into the spirit by sipping on a festive tea, we’ve rounded up an extensive list of some of the refreshments you may want to try today.

To see roundups in categories like “Cocktails, mocktails and alcohol,” “Flavored coffees and teas,” and “Dessert drinks,” check out this list curated by our sister magazine, 225.