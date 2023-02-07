This King Cake Snacking Cake is fit for parties and the parade route By inRegister Staff -

It’s officially Mardi Gras season, and if you’re from Louisiana, you know what that means: king cakes. While everyone may already have their favorite flavor or brand, the specialty cakes can sometimes be hard to get. However, this King Cake Snacking Cake recipe from food columnist Aimee Broussard captures the essence of the Mardi Gras classic and can be made at home with no long lines. Think of it as a new approach to the traditional Fat Tuesday treat while maintaining that sweet, cinnamon-y flavor you might even want to sneak to the parade route.

Get more of Broussard’s king cake-inspired recipes in this story from inRegister’s February issue, available on newsstands now.