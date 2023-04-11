Spruce up your salad with these Homemade Croutons | By inRegister Staff -

This recipe for Homemade Croutons from inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard combines classic spices with oil and French bread to create a crispy, restaurant-quality addition to your salad. Just mix in your toppings and add your favorite dressing. You can even add them to a soup or mac and cheese.