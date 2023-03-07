Make your morning a little brighter with this Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than waking up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee mingling with the aroma of a warm, fresh Sunday breakfast. Encapsulating comfort and radiating warmth, this Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole from Aimee Broussard combines all the flavors of your favorite breakfast items into an easy dish that can even be prepared the night before and tossed in the oven the next morning. Featuring potatoes, cheese, breakfast sausage and peppers, this hearty, comforting casserole is sure to cure the Sunday scaries.
Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients:
20 oz. shredded hashbrowns, thawed
1 lb. breakfast sausage, cooked, crumbled and drained
¼ cup onion, finely diced
½ red bell pepper, diced
2 cups mozzarella/cheddar cheese blend, divided
8 eggs
1 (12-oz.) can evaporated milk
½ tsp. Cajun seasoning
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees (if not making ahead). Spray a 9 x 13-in. pan or a 3-qt. baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Brown breakfast sausage in a large skillet until no longer pink. Drain fat.
In a large bowl, gently combine hashbrowns, cooked sausage, onions, bell pepper and 1½ cups of cheese, then spread evenly in prepared pan.
Add eggs, evaporated milk, Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper to another large bowl. Whisk until well combined. Pour egg mixture over hashbrown mixture and sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight or bake immediately, uncovered, for 55 to 65 minutes or until cooked through and top begins to turn golden brown.