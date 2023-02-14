This festive Mardi Gras fudge puts a twist on tradition

The king cake craze has officially hit Baton Rouge. Shops across town are creating the traditional treats from anything you can imagine: sushi, boudin and even soap. But food writer Aimee Broussard has been in on the trend of updating the cake for years now, and including her reimagining of an already fabulous fudge recipe.
Broussard’s King Cake Fudge is one of three seasonal treats featured in inRegister’s February issue. This easy grab-and-go treat contains the traditional flavor we love, with no plates or knives necessary. It just might be a hit at your parade route this Mardi Gras season.
Find more king cake-inspired recipes from Broussard here.
King Cake Fudge
Ingredients:
Fudge: 2 ½ cups sugar ¾ cup unsalted butter
Pinch salt ¼ cup cinnamon sugar mix*
1 cup heavy cream
1 (12-oz.) pkg. white chocolate morsels
Icing: 1 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar ½ tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. light corn syrup
2 Tbsp. water, room temperature
Sanding sugar (purple, green and gold)
Line a 9 x 13-inch glass baking dish with parchment paper, with excess hanging over the sides to serve as handles for easy removal.
For Fudge, in a large saucepan, heat sugar, butter, salt, cinnamon sugar and heavy cream until combined. Bring to a rolling boil and boil hard for 4 minutes, stirring consistently. Remove from heat. Quickly stir in white chocolate morsels. Whisk vigorously until smooth with an electric mixer. Pour fudge into prepared pan and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, until set and hardened. Remove from pan, remove parchment, and place fudge on a wood cutting board. Cut into circles using a cookie cutter, biscuit cutter, etc. You can also cut into bite-size pieces if you don’t want the fudge to look like a king cake.
For Icing, whisk together confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, corn syrup and water in a medium bowl until smooth. Icing will be thick. If it is too thin, add more confectioners’ sugar in 2-Tbsp. increments. If it’s too thick, add ½ Tbsp. water. Icing should be able to hold its form. Pour into a piping bag or plastic zip-top bag with a tiny piece cut off the corner.
Pipe rounded circles with icing onto fudge. While icing is still wet, sprinkle colored sanding sugar on top. Gently tap off excess sugar. Place fudge back in refrigerator until icing hardens. Serve chilled.
Store remaining pieces in an airtight container in refrigerator.
Makes about 10-12 pieces.
*Premade cinnamon sugar can be purchased at the grocery store. It’s with the spices, in a shaker. You can make your own by combining ¼ cup sugar with ½ Tbsp. ground cinnamon.