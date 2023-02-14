This festive Mardi Gras fudge puts a twist on tradition By inRegister Staff -

The king cake craze has officially hit Baton Rouge. Shops across town are creating the traditional treats from anything you can imagine: sushi, boudin and even soap. But food writer Aimee Broussard has been in on the trend of updating the cake for years now, and including her reimagining of an already fabulous fudge recipe.

Broussard’s King Cake Fudge is one of three seasonal treats featured in inRegister’s February issue. This easy grab-and-go treat contains the traditional flavor we love, with no plates or knives necessary. It just might be a hit at your parade route this Mardi Gras season.

Find more king cake-inspired recipes from Broussard here.