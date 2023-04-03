Easter brunch options for every bunny | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Instead of stressing about preparing the perfect meal, keep your focus on family this Easter. We’re taking the pressure off by rounding up five local restaurants serving brunch this Sunday. Click the restaurant names for reservation information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRQ “Seafood and BBQ” (@brqrestaurant)

BRQ is going family style for Easter. The restaurant is offering a special “feed the table” Easter brunch option featuring boudin balls, pulled pork, ribs, potato salad, carrot cake and more.

2. Tallulah

Two words: breakfast buffet. Tallulah’s Easter brunch will be in buffet form, complete with a waffle bar, crepe bar and omelette bar, to name a few.

3. Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beausoleil 🔹Coastal Cuisine🔹 (@beausoleilcoastal)

Beausoleil will be serving Easter brunch until 3 p.m. on Sunday, if you’re needing a later reservation. Feast on their coastal versions of brunch classics, like their Lobster and Waffles or Crab Cake Benedict.

4. Mansurs on the Boulevard

With items ranging from a turkey club to a filet, there’s something on the Mansurs on the Boulevard menu to please everyone in the family.

5. Leola’s

Leola’s Café & Coffee House will serve brunch on both Saturday and Sunday, with live music and an appearance from the Easter Bunny. Reserve your table and a brunch board to snack on for a laid back option.