Dish: Bonjour Baton Rouge’s Lotus Waffle
The sweet-centric month of February calls for a thorough exploration of local desserts, and few menus around town provide as much to savor as Bonjour Baton Rouge. Consider it a creperie that also makes fresh dessert waffles and triples as an ice cream parlor.
The spot’s Lotus Waffle gives you a chance to sample two of these subsets. A plump and tender Belgian waffle is made to order, then gilded with drizzles of caramel and white chocolate, almonds, a scoop of ice cream, Lotus cookie crumbs and, for a final garnish, a Lotus cookie, known for its caramel and warm spice flavor.
“We make the waffle batter fresh every day,” says manager Fatima-Zahra Nafid. “This one is one of our most popular.”
Bonjour Baton Rouge
5227 Essen Ln., Ste. D
(225) 427-5044
facebook.com/bonjour.br.official
Sunday through Thursday, 12 to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 12 to 10:30 p.m.