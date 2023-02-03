Dish: Bonjour Baton Rouge’s Lotus Waffle By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

The sweet-centric month of February calls for a thorough exploration of local desserts, and few menus around town provide as much to savor as Bonjour Baton Rouge. Consider it a creperie that also makes fresh dessert waffles and triples as an ice cream parlor.

The spot’s Lotus Waffle gives you a chance to sample two of these subsets. A plump and tender Belgian waffle is made to order, then gilded with drizzles of caramel and white chocolate, almonds, a scoop of ice cream, Lotus cookie crumbs and, for a final garnish, a Lotus cookie, known for its caramel and warm spice flavor.

“We make the waffle batter fresh every day,” says manager Fatima-Zahra Nafid. “This one is one of our most popular.”

Bonjour Baton Rouge

5227 Essen Ln., Ste. D

(225) 427-5044

facebook.com/bonjour.br.official

Sunday through Thursday, 12 to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 12 to 10:30 p.m.