Dish: Barracuda Taco Stand’s Crispy Fish Tacos

Straightforward, homemade tacos and outdoor seating are the ideas behind Barracuda Taco Stand, a New Orleans-based concept that opened in Mid City in December. Diners order at designated food or drink windows, then grab a table on a lush outdoor patio shared with D’s Nursery, the business next door.

Lent is a great time to nosh on the crispy fish tacos, one of six taco options. “We use local catfish that’s cut and delivered the same day; it’s not frozen,” owner Brett Jones says. 

Beer batter and rice flour create a puffy golden exterior that shatters beautifully to the bite, Jones adds. The tacos are accessorized with house-made crema, green cabbage, pomegranate seeds and Barracuda’s fiery roasted chile “salsa macha,” and folded in made-to-order flour tortillas. Wash it down with a seasonal margarita. 

While the spot is currently open Tuesday through Saturday, hours will expand soon to seven days a week with Sunday brunch.

Barracuda Taco Stand

2504 Government St.
(225) 508-4273
eatbarracuda.com

