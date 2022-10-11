This deviled egg recipe is a healthier twist on a party favorite

Deviled eggs are a classic appetizer for a reason—they’re handheld, easy to make and sure to please a crowd. But all that mayo may leave you wondering if there’s a healthier alternative. Look no further than Aimee Broussard’s lighter twist on these savory snacks. Instead of using only mayo, she incorporates unflavored Greek yogurt for an added boost of protein, and she throws in a hint of Cajun seasoning to spice up the mix. Whip up a batch for your upcoming Halloween party or Thanksgiving dinner, and prove that deviled eggs don’t have to be all that devious after all.

LIGHTENED-UP CAJUN SPICE DEVILED EGGS

Ingredients:

6 hard-boiled eggs

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

¼ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 ⁄ 8 tsp. salt

1 ⁄ 8 tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp. Cajun seasoning

Garnish: pinch of additional Cajun seasoning, chives for stems

Peel hard-boiled eggs, then cut in half lengthwise, removing yolks. Place egg white halves on a serving plate; set aside.

Place yolks in a food processor or medium bowl. Add mustard, Greek yogurt, mayonnaise and seasonings to yolks. Pulse or mash with a fork until combined and smooth.

Add yolk mixture to a piping bag or large plastic zipper bag with the corner snipped, and fill egg white halves with yolk mixture. (You can use a spoon, but piping keeps things tidy and neat.)

Sprinkle with additional Cajun seasoning, and garnish with chive stems. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

