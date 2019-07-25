What’s in Store: Merle Norman Prairieville

PROPRIETOR:

Alyce’ Delaune Fruge and Angelle Delaune

SPECIALTY:

Styling women from head to toe

LOCAL SINCE:

The Delaunes purchased the store in 2015

WHAT’S IN THE STORE:

Naturally, you’ll find Merle Norman Skin Care and Cosmetics, but there is much more. They carry the latest in Raquel Welch and Gabor wigs, along with specialty beauty products like Lash Md lash conditioner, City Lips lip plumper, BabyFoot foot exfoliator, and FakeBake self tanner to name a few. They are also a fully-stocked women’s boutique with a large gameday selection. Their extensive shoe selection includes Volatiles and Coconuts by Matisse. You will find the latest trends in jewelry, but also staples such as My Saint My Hero line. Specialty gifts from Swig and MudPie, as well as handmade gifts by local artists. Candle lines including Tyler, Bridgewater and Greenleaf.

THE DIFFERENCE:

This family business is run by a mother-daughter duo. In their fully stocked skin care and makeup studio, they offer special occasion makeup applications as well as one-on-one makeup lessons. They honor Merle Norman’s philosophy of “try before you buy,” so they invite you to come in and let them assist you in looking and feeling your absolute best. Truly this is a one stop shopping experience.

THE LATEST:

Merle Norman’s fall color collection is an autumn-inspired palette, with beautifully baked shades for eyes and cheeks with standout lips. This should compliment much of the animal prints in the upcoming season. Follow them on social media for dates on their annual tailgate event and seasonal sip and shops. They will once again be at Taste Of Tiger Tailgating on Saturday, August 17th at Lamar-Dixon.