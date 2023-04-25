Specialty glass can provide ‘Wow Factor’ to any area of your home | By Sponsored Content -

Whether building your dream home or remodeling, if you are looking for that wow factor – something surprising or unexpected – that makes your home stand out, a specialty glass project could be it! Think oversized glass shelving units, mirrored walls or backsplashes, glass staircase railings or steam showers with impressively large glass doors. The possibilities are truly endless – and they can provide an easy and cost-effective way to revamp your home.

At M&M Glass Company, specialty mirrors continue to be huge in 2023 and can be found in more than just bedrooms, bathrooms and hallways. A mirrored backsplash in the kitchen can provide a stylish look but also make the entire space look larger and brighter by reflecting the natural light.

Mirrors easily provide dimension to any space, no matter the size. With the custom frame shop at M&M Glass, frames are available in hundreds of color choices, from traditional metal to neon, pastel or black. Some homeowners are even branching out and having their favorite artist paint a custom design on their mirror.

Another design trend is to layer glass on top of glass. Think a black mirrored wall with glass shelving for a stunning display in a home bar. Designs incorporating glass mosaics and antique mirrors have also gained popularity.

Beveled mirrors are seeing a surge this year and create an elegant appearance. M&M is proud to have the only state-of-the-art beveling machine and polisher for glasswork in the Baton Rouge area. Having the machine on-site allows for lower costs and a faster turnaround time.

“Trends in the glass industry are always evolving and changing,” says Chris Van-Pelt, owner of M&M Glass Company. “At M&M, we are always seeking innovation in our products and our processes so that we can share those with our customers.”

M&M Glass Company custom designs all of its glass pieces in south Louisiana for residents in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Northshore and Lafayette communities. The team installs and services a variety of glass projects, including shower doors, mirrors – framed and unframed, glass cabinet faces, bathtubs, tables and furniture tops, wine cellars and other custom glass pieces. M&M also installs and services commercial glass products, including doors and storefront windows.

With so many unexpected ways to add glass or mirrors to a room to elevate the design, the team at M&M Glass Company is ready to help. M&M Glass Company provides free phone consultations and in-home consultations depending on the needs of its clients. The team at M&M also works closely with top interior designers in the Baton Rouge area and can meet with you and your designer and/or builder to explore options and different design ideas for your remodel or new home.