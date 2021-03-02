MarketWatch: 7307 Old Goodwood, sponsored by Craft Homes

Adelia at Old Goodwood
Welcome to 7307 Old Goodwood. Craft Homes is building our 6th and 7th homes in this neighborhood. 747 Adelia Lane is currently available and move-in ready. Check out the 747 Adelia Lane property video here.
The prestigious, 47-lot, gated subdivision has become one of Baton Rouge’s most prominent and exclusive developments. The neighborhood is nestled in the heart of the rapidly developing Mid-City Baton Rouge. Surrounded by new restaurants, shops, Independence park, the East Baton Rouge Public library and next to Town Center and Bocage, there is no wonder the neighborhood is a desirable location for those in the home buying market.
At the center of this luxury neighborhood is the historic Goodwood Plantation, which was built in the early 1850s. It is currently undergoing an extensive preservation, one in which our own Craft Interiors team has been commissioned to do the interior furnishings.
- 747 Adelia Lane: This custom estate sits on a gorgeous corner lot which is the largest single lot in the subdivision. 4,850 Square feet of remarkable design boasting 5 bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms, a bonus room, a study, a wine room, 20ft ceilings in entry as well as 20ft wide sliding glass doors that lead out to the covered patio.
- 747 Adelia Lane: In the main kitchen: a 10 foot island, butlers pantry, separate refrigerator & freezer, and dual dishwashers make for exceptionally high function, and form.
- 747 Adelia Lane: 747 Adelia Lane: This home has a 3-car garage with an additional tandum garage space, as well as 3 interior HVAC units and 1 exterior unit. Call today to hear more about our plans for this luxury home.
- 630 Goodridge Way: This is your chance to own the 2021 CRAFT parade home. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal dining room, study, and loft and all the custom CRAFT features that you have grown to love, such as: 16 foot sliding glass doors opening into a large heated and cooled patio with an outdoor kitchen and electric screens, pine beams, antique doors, and sitting room off the master bedroom.
- 7240 Adelia Lane, Lot 2: Our 7th home in this subdivision just went under contract!
- Brandon and Cherith Craft
