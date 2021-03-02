MarketWatch: 7307 Old Goodwood, sponsored by Craft Homes

Adelia at Old Goodwood

Welcome to 7307 Old Goodwood. Craft Homes is building our 6th and 7th homes in this neighborhood. 747 Adelia Lane is currently available and move-in ready. Check out the 747 Adelia Lane property video here.

The prestigious, 47-lot, gated subdivision has become one of Baton Rouge’s most prominent and exclusive developments. The neighborhood is nestled in the heart of the rapidly developing Mid-City Baton Rouge. Surrounded by new restaurants, shops, Independence park, the East Baton Rouge Public library and next to Town Center and Bocage, there is no wonder the neighborhood is a desirable location for those in the home buying market.

At the center of this luxury neighborhood is the historic Goodwood Plantation, which was built in the early 1850s. It is currently undergoing an extensive preservation, one in which our own Craft Interiors team has been commissioned to do the interior furnishings.

