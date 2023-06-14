LSU Museum of Art Director’s Circle Soiree June 14, 2023 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The LSU Museum of Art hosted its Director’s Circle Soiree on June 8 at the LSU Museum of Art. RELATED STORIES American Heart Association’s Capital Area... The American Heart Association hosted the Capital Area Bold Hearts Breakfast on June 14 at From the archives: A cherry... Back in 1962, inRegister's predecessor was kicking off summer with a cherry red speed boat on the TRENDING STORIESHomesThe LSU Lakes home of Jaime Glas shines as brightly… Beige? No way. The home of the Queen of Sparkles…StyleKim Mulkey’s head-turning fashion choices are… LSU womens basketball head coach Kim Mulkey shows that sequins…