La.’s first medical marijuana pharmacy is expanding to meet patient needs

The stigma is quickly lifting, and people are embracing the use of medical marijuana as a valued medication to ease chronic pain, improve mental health and treat many other debilitating conditions. Capitol Wellness Solutions recorded the first recommendations in the state of Louisiana in 2018 for medical marijuana. Randy Mire, Capitol Wellness Solutions founder and Chief Executive Officer, is know to be the first pharmacist to dispense medical marijuana in the South. The new building, located just two doors down from its original location on Picardy Avenue, is set to open later this month.

With a recommendation for medical marijuana from a Louisiana licensed medical doctor, the experienced pharmacists at Capitol Wellness Solutions can recommend the proper medication and dosage for treating such debilitating conditions as cancer, epilepsy, anxiety, sleeplessness, chronic pain, PTSD and others.

Capitol Wellness Solutions carries many forms of medical marijuana, including flower, edibles, tinctures, topical creams and more, and it’s important to note that Louisiana law allows the pharmacist to work with the patient to determine the most effective product and dosage if approved by their doctor. “The pharmacist is in control of the treatment plan to make sure you get the most effective medicine,” Mire says.

While many patients have read about the different products online and are familiar with them, it’s still common for patients to try between three and five products to find their ideal relief. When filling a prescription for medical marijuana at Capitol Wellness Center, patients can be assured they are receiving a consistent and quality product, Mire says.

As of Aug. 2020, any Louisiana licensed medical doctor in good standing with the Louisiana Board of Medical Examiners may recommend medical marijuana to their patients. The recommendation is faxed or e-scribed by the prescriber directly to Capitol Wellness Solutions. Patients may also visit Capitol Wellness Solutions’ website for a list of physicians actively recommending medical marijuana in our area. Many of them offer Telehealth visits, allowing patients to visit with a doctor from their smartphones.

Mire, who has been involved in the pharmacy business since 2007, says all his pharmacies achieve the highest standard of accreditation, and the efficient operation of Capitol Wellness Solutions is modeled after the other specialty pharmacies he owns and operates.

At Capitol Wellness Solutions, many patients choose to pay for their orders in advance online. In those instances, the patient is in and out of the pharmacy within a couple of minutes. Patients who choose to pay in-person and/or have a consultation with a pharmacist are also assisted quickly. To prevent longer waiting times as the demand grows, the new, expanded pharmacy location will go from four checkout stations to 12.

Capitol Wellness Solutions also offers a delivery option with additional territories being added on a regular basis. In areas where delivery is available, the option can be selected during online checkout. For customers who choose to pick-up their prescriptions, the new facility includes a larger parking area and an overflow lot across the street for easier access to the pharmacy.

Look for two new locations of Capitol Wellness Solutions coming soon to better serve the community. For more information, visit online at capitolpharmacy.com or call 225.800.9420.