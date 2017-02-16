From the February issue: Tiany Davis’ mission to help moms

When Tiany Davis first decided to start homeschooling her sons so that they could be home with their father—a jazz musician—more often, she wouldn’t have known that the decision would lead to an online empire for stay-at-home moms all over the world. As founder of the online resource for local parents Baton Rouge Moms and as the brain behind The Homeschool Lounge, a social network for homeschooling parents, Davis has become something of an expert in ways of work-home balance.

And her timing couldn’t be better. With homeschooling on the rise in Baton Rouge due to backlash against Common Core and challenges faced by the East Baton Rouge Parish public school system, more parents than ever before are looking for ways to connect to others who share their situation.

“A support system is absolutely needed when it comes to homeschooling,” says Davis, “and moms should seek out that support system early on.”

