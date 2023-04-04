Artist Cora Barhorst touches up one of her child portraits on the cover of this month's issue. Photo by TahJah Harmony.

Our April issue explores all things art in Baton Rouge

|
By
-

On March 4, 2023, four local photographers went on a mission to showcase all the arts events that go on during one, perfectly normal Saturday in Baton Rouge. After thousands of camera shutters and hours of editing, the result is this April’s A Day in the Life of the Arts cover story. Capturing a full range of Capital City creatives, from dancers to portrait artists to sushi chefs, each image showcases a special form of creative expression that serves to make our city more vibrant.

Experience March 4, 2023, through our photographers’ lens by clicking here to read the full cover story, or pick up the April issue on newsstands now.

RELATED STORIES

Certified educational planner gives parents...

With thousands of colleges and universities nationwide, a Certified Educational Planner can

How confident are you in...

Financial planners James Bayard and Ryan Gisclair of Capital South Wealth Management help people

TRENDING STORIES