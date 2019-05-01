The 4-1-1 on Sanova Dermatology

Sanova Dermatology Baton Rouge, formerly Dermasurgery Center, has been in their new location for just over a year but has been helping the patients of Louisiana since 2008. Sanova Dermatology’s providers pride themselves on offering cutting edge medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatological care. This all-encompassing practice allows everyone from infants to mature patients the comfort that they will receive the best care possible for skin, hair, and nails.

Four fun facts

1. Sanova Dermatology’s beautiful building was designed by Camile Silva of C.SILVA Architect in collaboration with WHLC Architecture. The new facility combines natural materials and clean, modern lines to promote a relaxing and healing environment, and has won multiple architectural awards, including an International Interior Design Association Award of Excellence and an American Institute of Architects Louisiana Honor Award.





2. Dr. Lynn Z. Tucker is an expertly trained medical and cosmetic dermatologist who has been practicing in the Baton Rouge area for over 30 years. She specializes in Botox, fillers, and chemical peels to help patients look and feel their best. A native of the area, Dr. Tucker enjoys her free time on the golf course and fishing.



3. Dr. Azeen Sadeghian is a board-certified dermatologist who received her medical degree at LSU and completed her dermatology residency at Tulane. She has expertise in medical dermatology and stresses the importance of annual skin checks and skin awareness at all ages. She recommends that if a pimple or a scab doesn’t go away in 2-3 weeks, you really should visit your dermatologist for evaluation and treatment.

4. Dr. Chad Prather is a leading skin cancer surgeon in the US who completed a specialized Mohs Surgery fellowship and has performed over 20,000 cases. Mohs Surgery is a tissue-sparing outpatient treatment that helps achieve the highest cure rates for skin cancer with the least amount of scarring. Patients experience a comfortable and friendly environment and leave a few hours later knowing the cancer has been safely and completely removed.

One thing you didn’t know they offered

• Sanova Dermatology will be hosting their Spring Cosmetic Event on May 29th from 10:30 AM to 4 PM—Call (225) 303-9500 to RSVP

One reason you should come in soon

• Sanova Dermatology Baton Rouge is excited to announce that they will be opening an aesthetic center—offering a wide range of cosmetic services including Exilis body contouring, microneedling, chemical peels, and other skin rejuvenating procedures. They also host cosmetic events in the spring and fall, showcasing their excellent products and procedures. Click here to learn more.