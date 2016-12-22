Designer tip: Alli Sims on a glamorous holiday dinner table

Nature may be duller and darker this time of year, with spindly trees and frost-covered grass in place of the frothy foliage of spring. So when decorating a table for Christmas dinner, options may seem limited—some poinsettias and candles, some holly or spruce as a centerpiece. All lovely options, but what about a hostess looking for something with a little more sparkle? In that case, wedding and event coordinator Alli Sims is here to help.

A unique table setting will benefit from soft light, layers of texture, and attention to detail, she says. Often packing wine- and blush-hued roses and white peonies together for a dramatic focal point, Sims maximizes elegance with gold-leaf details on plates or silverware.

“Textures are really important to me, no matter what I am designing,” says Sims. “I love mixing the crystals and silvers together as well as mixing silver, gold and rose gold. I want people to walk in and be wowed.”

To see more of Sim’s photogenic ideas, along with other designers’ takes on a stylish holiday tablescape, check out our article in the December issue of inRegister, available on newsstands now.