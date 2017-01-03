My Favorite Things: Jordan Piazza

Jordan Piazza

Co-owner, Phil’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

Executive director, Lemonade Day Louisiana

Guilty pleasure: Raising Cane’s Box Combo, no coleslaw, extra sauce with half sweet/half unsweet tea

Place for lunch: If I’m not in the Backroom at Phil’s Oyster Bar, you can find me at Jay’s BBQ

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Sleep a little later than normal and breakfast at Zeeland Street Market or Simple Joe Café

Way to spend $20: Splitting the greens on roulette at L’Auberge

Class in high school: History with Mrs. Scates at U-High

Baton Rouge experiences or attractions: The triceratops exhibit at LASM and LSU tailgating

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Leaving my phone in my bathroom so I have to get up to turn the alarm off

Childhood memory: Spending time working alongside my father at Phil’s on Government, serving as “proprietor,” as he would put it

Song on my iPod: “Right Above It” by Lil Wayne

Out-of-town destination: Peter Island, BVI

Locale for date night: The bar area at Gino’s … no question about it

Book: How to Win Friends and Influence People

Cologne: Issey Miyake Sport

Hidden talent: Handyman

Most treasured possession: My father’s watch that I received when he passed away

Talent I wish I had: The ability to continue to get taller

My motto for life: Do it now or regret it later