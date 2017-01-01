Cover Story: Krewe of Lyonnesse

The 2017 Krewe of Lyonnesse ball will be a bigger bash than ever. That’s because this children’s krewe is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a theme of “Oh My Hero.” “Krewe members select their own costume themes and costumes, and this year we will have lots of heroes from movies, television, careers and more,” says grandparent member and 2016 ball captain Melanie Uzee. Founded by Lori Mann, Julie Fuller, Lula Wilson and Margaret Tyler, Lyonnesse is made up of members from age 3 until they finish high school. This year, 68 children are part of the group. Funds from this year’s ball, which is set for January 28, will go to the First Responders Fund of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. And watch for the Lyonnesse kids at the Southdowns Mardi Gras parade, during which they will have two floats and a convertible for king Joseph Shapiro and queen Abby Blaize, both of whom have been krewe members since they were very young.