Kids go wild at Zoo & Me Morning program

Here in the city, we may not wake up to herds of elephants or giraffes crossing the savanna at the break of day, but the Baton Rouge Zoo does the best it can to emulate that feeling at least once a month. Especially if you’re between the ages of 3 and 5.

This upcoming Tuesday, January 10, the zoo will continue its Zoo & Me Morning program from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The event promises plenty of kid-approved activities including train rides, animal encounters, art projects, “Zooper” snacks and hands-on projects. Zoo staff recommend that guests bring comfortable walking shoes, water, hats and cameras to best enjoy the experience.

For tickets and more information, visit the zoo’s website.