Arts around town: Manship welcomes musicians ‘Home for the Holidays,’ Food Bank raises funds at Varsity concert

A look at art-related events in the area:

Enjoy dinner and a movie with Manship Theatre tomorrow, Friday, December 23, at 8 p.m. Purchase your ticket for the theater’s screening of It’s a Wonderful Life, and make your dinner reservations at Capital City Grill. Your movie ticket enables you to select options for a three-course meal at a great price. Purchase tickets at the Manship Theatre box office.

The Baton Rouge Food Bank will host the benefit Christmas concert “Rock the Bank” at The Varsity Theatre tonight, Thursday, December 22, at 8 p.m. Louisiana native Blair Gilley will perform, along with his band January Noise, David Borne and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10.

Manship Theatre will host its seventh annual “Home for the Holidays” songwriter night Tuesday, December 27, at 7 p.m. This event gives local singer-songwriters working in Nashville the opportunity to come home and share their latest music with friends, family and fans. This year’s lineup includes Jamie Lynn Spears (sister to pop star Britney Spears), former The Voice contestant Nicole Johnson, CJ Solar, David Borné, Rhett Anthony Glindmeyer and Todd O’Neill. Enjoy Firefly moonshine and champagne during the performances. Tickets are $20.

Visit Capitol Park Museum to check out its current exhibition, Louisiana Inspired. Stop by Tuesday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to see a rare Civil War submarine, a door from the Fairview Plantation jail for slaves, and much more. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for children under 12.